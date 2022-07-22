Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) vs. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Critical Review

Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tompkins Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial 27.19% 12.69% 1.13% First Citizens BancShares 22.17% 11.95% 0.96%

Volatility & Risk

Tompkins Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tompkins Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tompkins Financial and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus target price of $991.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Tompkins Financial.

Dividends

Tompkins Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tompkins Financial pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tompkins Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tompkins Financial and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial $320.17 million 3.40 $89.26 million $5.92 12.67 First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.80 $547.46 million $56.05 12.66

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tompkins Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Tompkins Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential mortgage loans; personal loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculture loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and internet banking services. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate, and financial and tax planning services; property and casualty, medical, life, disability, and long-term care insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 63 banking offices, including 43 offices in New York and 20 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

