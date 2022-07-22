Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Traton Price Performance

TRATF opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Traton has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also

