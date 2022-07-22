Truist Financial Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $166.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

