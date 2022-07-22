Truist Financial Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $115.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.