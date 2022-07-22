Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

