UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

