United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 77.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

