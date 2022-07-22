UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $517.67 and last traded at $519.51. 66,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,084,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.45.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.84 and a 200 day moving average of $494.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

