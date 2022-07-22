Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 8.1%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 47,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,936,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

