VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.0 days.

VGP Stock Performance

VGPBF stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. VGP has a twelve month low of $154.70 and a twelve month high of $302.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on VGP from €250.00 ($252.53) to €187.00 ($188.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

