Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $185.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

