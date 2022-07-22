Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 1.3 %

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

