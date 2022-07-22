Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.