Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.