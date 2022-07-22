Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 77,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,936.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.