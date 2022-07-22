Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €14.10 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.12) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.24) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.68) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 11th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR TEG opened at €9.74 ($9.84) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €8.70 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($29.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

