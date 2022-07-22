Wedbush Comments on Wayfair Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.24). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($11.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.30) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

