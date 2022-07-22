Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

NYSE WELL opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

