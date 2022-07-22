West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as $102.96 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 1010266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

