Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 507 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.