Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 75 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.01 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

