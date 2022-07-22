Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SI opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

