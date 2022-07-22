Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

