Whittier Trust Co. Sells 13,080 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 238.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 65,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

