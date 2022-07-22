Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) vs. VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Head-To-Head Review

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 22.02% 9.93% 0.64% VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woori Financial Group and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $10.53 billion 0.64 $2.14 billion $9.57 2.91 VersaBank $75.30 million 2.58 $17.80 million $0.67 10.57

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Woori Financial Group pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. The company also offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers trust management, trustee and custodian service, and repurchase instrument. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through a network of 768 branches and 4,296 ATMs. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

