WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $46,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

