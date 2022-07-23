1,244 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

