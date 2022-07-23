1,800 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $220.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

