21,684 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SJNK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.