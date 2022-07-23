2,609 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after buying an additional 217,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Activity

Hess Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

