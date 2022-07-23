3,038 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLV opened at $61.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

