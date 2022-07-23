3,272 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $14,136,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

