3,669 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

