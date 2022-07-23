48,564 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.