598 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $367.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

