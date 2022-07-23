61,475 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

