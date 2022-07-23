7,485 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

