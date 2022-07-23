7,650 Shares in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.39% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.