905 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

