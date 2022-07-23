abrdn’s (ABDN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 175 ($2.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 195 ($2.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of abrdn to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 178.57 ($2.13).

abrdn Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 161.60 ($1.93) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 351.30.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

