Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 218.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.58. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

