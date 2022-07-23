Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

