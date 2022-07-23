ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $24.00 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 469,042 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.