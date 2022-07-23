Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

