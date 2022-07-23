Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $167.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $182.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

