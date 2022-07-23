Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 690 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

