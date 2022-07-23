Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 2,244 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 75,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

