Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.2 %

MELI stock opened at $763.92 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $943.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.