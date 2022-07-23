Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.