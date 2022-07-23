Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.